March 25, 2024

Jackson County Legislators Sean Smith and Manuel Arbaca will be at the Historic Truman Courthouse at 112 W. Lexington in Independence tomorrow morning, Tuesday March 26th at 7:45 am to highlight the lack of customer service and failed processes by the administration in serving the public with basic services to renew their personal property. For months, wait times have exceeded over six hours per day with taxpayers lining up as early as 4 am.

Both legislators will be available to answer questions and engage in discussion on how to address this issue.