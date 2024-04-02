The City of Lee’s Summit and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department will host an Open House on April 4 at 11 a.m. to mark the opening of the new Fire Station No. 4 located at 5301 NE Lakewood Way. The public is invited to join elected and fire service officials to celebrate with a fire hose uncoupling ceremony and tours of the new station.

Fire Station No. 4 replaces the station on Woods Chapel Road built in 1977. The 12,100-square-foot facility includes three pull-through apparatus bays to house an ambulance, firetruck and rescue boat, fitness facilities, and space for personal time and peer support. With a design focused on addressing the occupational stress and safety of firefighters, the station features a dedicated decontamination area to mitigate risks associated with exposure to hazardous materials and sleeping quarters designed to promote sleep and reduce environmental disturbances. These measures will improve firefighter health and well-being and have a positive effect on the delivery of services.

Fire Station No. 4 is the second new station to open this year. Fire Station No. 5 located at 801 Missouri Highway 150, opened in early March.

The replacements of Fire Stations No. 4 and 5 were approved by voters as part of the August 2019 no tax increase bond initiative that provided $10.5 million for land acquisition, architect and contractor fees, and construction.