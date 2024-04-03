Press Release April 3, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County, in conjunction with federal law enforcement authorities and contracted cybersecurity specialists, continues its investigation into the origin of a ransomware attack that disrupted multiple county services early Tuesday morning. Measures are actively in place to prevent further compromise to the county’s network, as the incident response team implements a thorough yet cautious approach to restoring systems to full operational capacity within a secure environment. As a result of this methodical approach, the County has decided to close its Assessment, Collection and Recorder of Deeds offices for the remainder of this week.

“There is an urgent need to reinstate the county’s core functions to minimize inconvenience for residents,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “We are actively exploring every avenue to ensure our residents are not negatively impacted by the closures.”

As stated yesterday, the impact on the county does not include taxpayers’ personal and sensitive financial information. Such data is hosted completely outside of the county’s network and is securely managed and stored by our trusted partner, PayIt.

Due to the sensitivity of this security breach, the County’s capacity to disclose information is limited. However, updates will be provided as they become available and deemed appropriate.