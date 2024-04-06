Photo courtesy of Diane Rose theamazingquilter.com

April 6, 2024

Have you heard of Diane Rose, the totally blind quilter? She will be speaking and teaching at Lee’s Summit Quilter’s Guild Monday morning, Apr. 8 at 9 a.m.

She will be demonstrating how she works on a sewing machine and does hand-stitching. She will have quilts and items for sale.

Vision-impaired with glaucoma all her life, Rose became blind as a result of an accident in 1984, a mere four days before she was to undergo a cornea transplant. Not only has that condition not slowed her down, she has used it to serve as a means to motivate others to achieve their true potential.

The Quilter’s Guild meets on the second non-holiday Monday of each month 9 a.m. at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 4725 NE Lakewood Way in Lee’s Summit. Visitors are welcomed. For more information, visit LSQG.blogspot.com.