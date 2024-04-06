April 6, 2024

Lee’s Summit School Board Results

Stacie Myers 9,903 23.13%

Bill Haley 9,533 22.27%

Dan Blake 9,262 21.63%

Rodrick King Sparks 7,220 16.86%

Juanice Williams 5,359 12.52%

Reuben Mitchell 1,536 3.59%

Lee’s Summit City Councilmember District 2

Candidate Votes Percent

Trish Carlyle 2,805 44.70%

Shari Frazier 2,652 42.26%

Bob Gough 818 13.04%

Lee’s Summit Judge Division 243

Vanessa Maxwell/Lopez 14,693 67%

Sam Buccero 7,319 3

Jackson County Question Stadium Sales Tax

Shall the county repeal its countywide sales tax and replace it with a new tax of the same amount for 40 years?

Measure Votes Percent

Yes 56,606 41.9%

No 78,352 58.06%