April 6, 2024
Lee’s Summit School Board Results
Stacie Myers 9,903 23.13%
Bill Haley 9,533 22.27%
Dan Blake 9,262 21.63%
Rodrick King Sparks 7,220 16.86%
Juanice Williams 5,359 12.52%
Reuben Mitchell 1,536 3.59%
Lee’s Summit City Councilmember District 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Trish Carlyle 2,805 44.70%
Shari Frazier 2,652 42.26%
Bob Gough 818 13.04%
Lee’s Summit Judge Division 243
Vanessa Maxwell/Lopez 14,693 67%
Sam Buccero 7,319 3
Jackson County Question Stadium Sales Tax
Shall the county repeal its countywide sales tax and replace it with a new tax of the same amount for 40 years?
Measure Votes Percent
Yes 56,606 41.9%
No 78,352 58.06%
