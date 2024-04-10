April 6, 2024

Teaghan Bailey, a fifth grade student at Our Lady of the Presentation (OLP) Catholic School, received a gold ribbon and blue division winner ribbon (1st place) in the intermediate division for microbiology at the 73rd Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair hosted at Union Station.

Her project, titled “Wash Your Hands,” tested the best hand cleansing method (soap & water, hand sanitizer, and water only). She received $100 for her first place division winning project.

Over 63 schools competed in the science and engineering fair with over 500 projects in the senior, junior, and intermediate levels.