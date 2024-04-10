FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 10, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County officials today report significant progress in the ongoing efforts to recover from a criminal ransomware attack. Cybersecurity experts are methodically rebuilding network systems to ensure a smooth restoration process that avoids setbacks and safeguards critical data. The recovery process has been meticulously planned to prioritize the restoration of essential services.

As part of this effort, the County is tentatively preparing for a soft launch of the reopening of the Assessment, Collection and Recorder of Deeds offices to the public, scheduled for Tuesday, April 16. This phased approach marks a significant step toward resuming normal operations while minimizing disruptions during the transition to full restoration.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth and secure recovery process for our community,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “The soft launch of key offices is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our cybersecurity team who have been working around the clock to address the challenges posed by this criminal cyberattack. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we work diligently to restore normal operations.”

While the soft launch signifies a positive step forward, officials acknowledge that there is still work to be done. In the coming days, more details will be announced on the process for residents to receive assistance effectively and quickly during this transitional period. The safety and security of residents’ data remain the County’s top priority and every effort is being made to ensure a smooth and secure restoration process.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on further announcements regarding the recovery and re-opening process via the news media, county’s website and social media channels.