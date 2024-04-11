April 6, 2024

Volunteers installed a new display case and mid-1800’s buckskin outfit and musket last week at the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

This John Hardin Harris and Harris Family exhibit was made possible by grants from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area and the Missouri Humanities Commission.

The History Museum is located at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit and is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The April membership meeting will be held at the museum on Sunday, April 7th, at 2 p.m. Guest speaker Tom Banks will share his presentation, “Rock Island Rails to Trails.” Visitors are welcome to attend this free program.

To learn more about the History Museum visit website www.leessummitmuseum.com or their Facebook page.