April 13, 2024

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market is back, eager to offer you a wonderful assortment of locally sourced goods and produce. Get ready to fill your shopping bags with the freshest finds of the season.

Opening day is Saturday, Apr. 13. Enjoy a variety of freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, handmade pasta, locally sourced meats, fresh-baked breads, pastries, and more. Returning vendors and a host of new vendors are ready to welcome you back to the market.

The Lee’s Summit Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00 am to noon, located at 2nd and Douglas Streets. For details like parking, vendor lists, and special events, visit the website at downtownls.org/market.

2024 vendors are Beckner’s Orchard, Jeff and Kelly Beckner, Produce, Woodworking, Wednesday/Saturday; Brooks Family Farm, Emily and Neal Brooks, Meat, Wednesday; Cedar Hill Honey, Burton & Julie Crawford, Honey, Saturday; Chloe’s Flowers, Chloe Bottemuller, Flowers, Saturday; Conger, LLC, Dan and Michelle Conger, Produce, Saturday; The Cozy Bee, Wally Breitenstein, Produce, Honey, Saturday; Dang’s Gardening, Zabeth and Chersue V Chang, Flowers, Wednesday/Saturday; Delyetful Soaps, John and Glenda Hester, Handcrafted Soaps and Lotions, Saturday; Dusselier Farms, Tim and Michele Dusselier, Plants, Saturday; Farmstand on Orchard, Brandon and Rosie Sullins, Baked Goods, Eggs, Wednesday/Saturday; Farrar Family Farm, Gabe and Katie Farrar, Grass-Fed Beef, Lamb, Pork, Chicken and Turkey, Saturday; Fyler Farms, Jeremy Fyler; Flour, Baking Mixes, Produce, Saturday; The Gourmet Granny, Vicky Albright, Canned Goods and Food Mixes, Saturday; G.R.E.A.T. Program, Christina Taylor, Baked Goods, Crafts, Wednesday; Green Seed Gardens, Zach Rasmussen, Produce, Plants, Saturday; Hall Farms, Jeremiah Hansen, Produce, Saturday; Harrington Family Farm, Lance and Rebecca Harrington, Produce, Jam, Saturday; The Heirloom Farm, Brianne Orr, Produce, Saturday; Highlands Farm KC, Michael and Rachel Russell, Produce, Eggs, Salts, Saturday; Holt’s Dog Bakery, Heather Holt, Handmade Dog Treats, Wednesday; Honour Thy Mother, Honour Miller Myers, Soap, Salve, Tea Blends, Wednesday; Humble Farm Co, Jordan Willis, Produce, Wednesday; Jenkins Farm, Cody Jenkins, Produce, Saturday; Judeh’s Woodland Acre, Melissa Judeh, Produce, Eggs, Jams, Goat Milk Products, Wednesday/Saturday; Just Nuts, Vicki Morain, Roasted Nuts, Wednesday; KC Superfoodie, Corrie Manigold, Produce, Herbs, Saturday; Love at First Bite Custom Bakery, Michelle Rencher, Baked Goods, Saturday; LP’s Farm, Lor Pao Vang, Produce and Flowers, Saturday; Maria Natural Farm, Thoria Maria, Produce, Saturday; Maybell’s Macarons, Courtney Birk, Macarons, Saturday; Millennial Acres Elderberry Farm, Morgan Bame, Produce and Plants, Wednesday; MyCo Planet, Robin Moore, Mushrooms and Mushroom Grow Kits, Saturday; New Roots, Aung Let Hung, Produce, Saturday; Parks Family Farm, Gavin and Kylie Parks, Homegrown Beef and Pork, Saturday; Randolph Farm Stand, Clifton and Rachael Randolph, Produce and Eggs, Saturday; Rock the House Bakery, Janice Fogle, Baked Goods, Saturday; Shelti Farms, Tim Moulis, Lavender, Saturday; Turnbow Livestock, Corn Fed Pork and Beef, Saturday; Unbound Bakery, Veronica Immethun, Allergen Friendly Baked Goods, Wednesday; Urban Bounty Farms, Lena Sleyster, Produce, Saturday; Wolf Creek Family Farm, Karin and Arcenio Velez, Produce, Meat, and Plants, Saturday; Yaya Dah Farm, Paw Wah Tamla, Produce, Fresh Cut Flowers, Plants, Wednesday/Saturday; Yoder Farm, Leroy Yoder, Produce and Eggs, Saturday; Zen Donkey Farms, Kate Barker, Fresh Pressed Juice, Super Foods, & Vegan Skincare, Saturday; and Zero Zero Handmade Pasta, Leah Steinberg and Mitchell Fagan, Handmade Pasta, Pasta Sauces, Saturday.

The Lee’s Summit Farmers Market is presented by Midwest Property Resources and supported by Bordner Home Improvement, Central Bank of the Midwest, Dog Training Elite, Renewal by Andersen, Saint Luke’s East Hospital, Security Bank of Kansas City, and Sporting KC.