To celebrate Earth Month, the City of Lee’s Summit is hosting Stream Team and RecycleFEST to address litter in our waterways and support recycling. Stream Team will take place on April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Langsford Park, 1709 SE Langsford Road, and RecycleFEST will be held on April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road.

The Stream Team protects local stream-side habitats by removing litter and debris from streams within the City’s parks. During this event, cleanup efforts will concentrate on East Fork Little Blue Creek in Langsford Park. Those wishing to take part should gather at the parking lot on the southwest corner of Langsford and Todd George roads. Student and Scout community service hours are available. Participants must register and complete a release of liability waiver in advance at CityofLS.net/sweep.

RecycleFEST is an opportunity for Lee’s Summit residents to dispose of a variety of items that can be recycled and refurbished, reducing harm to the environment and saving landfill space. Items include adult bicycles, cell phones, license plates, hearing aids, rechargeable batteries, eyeglasses and crayons. Residents can bring up to four paper grocery sacks of documents per household to be shredded and recycled. The event is free. For a full list of accepted items, visit CityofLS.net/RecycleFest.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofls.net or 816.969.1800.