April 27, 2024

If you are looking for an interesting place to take family and friends — think of the Lee’s Summit History Museum.

The History Museum’s current temporary exhibit on the “Cost and Currency of the Civil War” is on display until the end of May. This is a Freedom’s Frontier traveling exhibit on loan from Watkins Museum in Lawrence, Kansas.

Located at 220 SW Main Street in downtown Lee’s Summit, the History Museum provides a perfect addition to a downtown outing. The Museum is open Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To arrange a larger group tour call 816-287-4477.

Additional information on museum events, including the May 16th Legends of Lee’s Summit Gala at Longview, is available at www.leessummitmuseum.com.