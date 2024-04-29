Future Air Force pilots Brent Whitley, Matthew Crum, Thaddeus Krueger, and John Thomson

April 27, 2024

Amid the sea of graduates preparing to receive degrees at Cedarville University stand four young men committed to defending freedom. Thaddeus Krueger, Matthew Crum, Brent Whitley, and John Thomson are on their way to becoming pilots in the United States Air Force.

While completing their coursework at Cedarville these brave young men tackled the additional responsibilities of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC), necessitating early morning activity while the rest of the campus was sleeping.

As a result of their hard work these men have been accepted into the highly competitive Air Force flight training program, putting them on a supersonic pathway to serving their country.

They are excited by the promise of adventure, speed, travel, and being at the controls of multimillion-dollar equipment, but they are moved to the sky by their desire to protect the freedoms afforded to those fortunate enough to call the United States home.

Motivated by their gratitude to God for the gifts of a free-market society, the right to worship Christ openly, the fair rule of law, and the still-possible American dream, these young men are prepared to give their all to ensure such blessings are available for generations to come.

