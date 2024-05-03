May 3, 2024

Hey Raytown! Can’t wait for Raytown’s Hazardous Waste event on August 24? Do you have paint and paint-related products; automotive fluids; batteries; lawn and garden chemicals; glues and adhesives to dispose of?

Just bring any of these items to downtown Independence at Walnut and Liberty Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until trucks are full, Saturday, May 4.

This is a free event for residents of Raytown and other member communities of the Regional Household Hazardous Waste Program.

No electronics or business waste accepted at his event including non-profits, churches, home-based businesses and rental propery owners.

Can’t make it to this event? Year-round dropoffs can be made at Lee’s Summit Resource Recovery Park located at 2101 SE Hamblen Road or the Kansas City Missouri Hazardous Waste Facility at 4707 Deramus. Visit recyclespot.org for more information.