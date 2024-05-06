(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1751 into law. HB 1751 will allow the City of Raymore and its residents to have a voice in where Kansas City is allowed to place a landfill near Raymore city limits.

“This commonsense measure will ensure homeowners have more of a say in what developments are allowed in their communities,” Governor Parson said. “Not only is HB 1751 a win for Raymore residents, but it’s a win for property rights across the State of Missouri. We appreciate Senator Cierpiot, and, especially, Representative Haffner for securing this legislation’s passage and defending Missourians.”

HB 1751 increases the municipal approval radius from one-half mile to one mile for landfills, solid waste processing facilities, demolition landfills, and sanitary landfills. This change means that the Department of Natural Resources will not issue a solid waste disposal operating permit to one municipality without the approval of an adjoining municipalities’ governing body if the permit location is within one mile of the adjoining municipalities’ border.

“I am appreciative of Governor Parson’s support by signing HB 1751 into law,” Missouri State Representative Mike Haffner said. “This legislation is a victory for the people of Missouri, who have spoken loud and clear about the need to defend their property rights and preserve the well-being of their communities. I support economic development, but not at the expense of our families, small business owners, and their livelihoods. The signing of HB 1751 is a testament to our commitment to the fighting for the rights of all Missourians.”

“I am thrilled that Governor Parson signed HB 1751 today,” Missouri Sate Senator Mike Cierpiot said. “North Cass County and Southwest Lee’s Summit are fortunate they have Representative Haffner representing them. He led the charge protecting their rights as Missourians and their property values so that they can return to their lives.”

