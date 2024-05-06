By Melissa Harmer

Communications Manager

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (May 6, 2024) – Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Monday, May 6, officially ending a nearly two-year effort to stop a proposed landfill development in south Kansas City near Raymore’s northern city limits.

On day one, Raymore City leaders vowed not to stop until the threat of the landfill was eliminated.

On day 651, Raymore made good on that promise to its citizens and neighbors.

We are incredibly thankful to Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) and Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee’s Summit) for championing the legislation through both the Missouri Senate and House and all of the legislators who supported the bill.

“Relief. That’s the only way to describe how our community feels,” Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said. “The governor’s signature lifts the veil that has hung over our city for nearly two years since we first learned of this proposed development.”

House Bill 1751, sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, prohibits the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from issuing a permit for the operation of a landfill designed to serve Kansas City, Missouri, without the approval of an adjoining municipality’s governing body, if that landfill site is located within one mile of the adjoining municipality.

HB 1751 passed the Missouri Senate on April 17, and the House on April 23, with bipartisan majority votes in both chambers. The successful passage of the measure was contingent on a mutually beneficial agreement between the City of Raymore and the developer of the proposed landfill. The Raymore City Council unanimously approved the settlement agreement during a special meeting April 15.

The $3.73 million agreement includes Raymore’s purchase of 12 acres and the placement of restrictive covenants on property the developer retains. The restrictions impose limited uses on the land. The property owner – and any future property owner – will not be able to build a landfill or solid waste transfer station on the land, nor will they be able to conduct mining or quarry operations at the site.

The agreement was the result of extensive negotiations between the developer, lobbyists, legislators and City leaders and came at the urging of state lawmakers who insisted on “making the developers whole” in order to lift a legislative stalemate that threatened to extend into the 2025 session.

The settlement was paid using available fund balance, which is saved revenue reserved for one-time large expenditures and not ongoing operational costs. The City Council did not spend largely out of this fund over the last two years in anticipation that a settlement might be necessary to end the landfill threat.

City Manager Jim Feuerborn outlined the necessity of the settlement agreement in detail at the April 15 City Council Special Meeting. That meeting can be viewed on the City of Raymore’s YouTube channel and is linked at www.raymore.com/nolandfill

Raymore leaders will be asking surrounding political subdivisions that were impacted by the threat of the landfill to assist with some of the costs incurred by the City of Raymore.