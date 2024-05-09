The intersection of Southeast Second and Southeast Green streets is set to close on Monday, May 13, for approximately two weeks. The closure is necessary for the installation of a sanitary sewer line and manhole. The City Hall parking lot and garage entrance off of Southeast Green Street will be closed, and access will be from the alley just west of the garage off of Southeast Second Street. The detour route for the Southeast Second Street closure will now be Southeast Grand Avenue, Southeast Third Street and Southeast Douglas Street.

After this work is complete, Southeast Second Street will reopen. The Southeast Green Street entrance to the City Hall parking lot and garage is expected to reopen in time for the Downtown Days event scheduled for the second weekend in June.

Also on Monday, May 13, Southeast Green Street will close permanently from Southeast Third Street to the entrance into the City Hall parking lot and garage. This area will become a gathering space as part of the Downtown Market Plaza project.

All schedules are weather permitting and subject to change.