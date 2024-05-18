Left to right: Lorelei Cooper, Kearra Kessinger, Onyx Hopper, Chloe Gibson, Tenley Honeycutt, and Grace Layman

May 18, 2024

Community, team work, dedication, and empathy are words that were a focus for Girl Scout Junior Troop #2126 as they worked to complete their Bronze Award.

Troop #2126 is with Service Unit 649 and from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They are composed of second year Juniors that are currently in the fifth grade and attend various elementary schools in the area. The Bronze Award is the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can earn and it requires first the completion of a Girl Scout Journey prior to a minimum of 20 hours directed at identifying, planning, carrying out, and educating others about their project.

Left to right: Delaney Ferguson, Allison Powell, Onyx Hopper, Lorelei Cooper, Grace Layman, Tenley Honeycutt, and Maggie Stewart

Troop #2126 desired to focus on helping those that are in need. They decided to create a total of 40 Birthday Cake Kits that would be donated to local agencies to assist those in the community that were in need. The cake kits contained a cake mix, container of icing, and birthday candles that were placed within a disposable cake pan. The girls created homemade birthday cards that were also added to each cake kit. Local agencies were researched and Hope House and the food bank at Woods Chapel Church were selected as the two donation sites. The girls within the troop reported that the Bronze Award showed them that they are able to make an impact within their community, taught them that not all have the same privileges, and brought them joy to help others.

Troop #2126 hopes that others within the community will hear of their project and create additional ways to help others in need.

Girl Scout Junior Troop #2126 members that worked on the Bronze Award include: Lorelei Cooper, Delaney Ferguson, Mary Gardner, Chloe Gibson, Tenley Honeycutt, Onyx Hopper, Kearra Kessinger, Grace Layman, Allison Powell, and Maggie Stewart. Troop #2126 is led by Beth Honeycutt and Amanda Gibson.

The troop meets two times a month during the school year at First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit. Girls that are interested in joining Girl Scouts can register online at www.gsksmo.org.