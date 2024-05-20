Pack your sand shovel and sunscreen, and head out to Blue Springs Lake Beach or Longview Lake Beach for the opening of the summer season this Saturday, May 25. Both beaches are a short drive from anywhere in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

Jackson County’s beaches will be open seven days a week through August 10, and then weekends only through Labor Day. The hours are 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on weekends and 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Admission is $9 for adults, and $7 for children aged 3 to 15 and seniors over 65.

Group rates and season passes are also available. For individuals planning a birthday party or special event, the Longview beachfront shelter house is available for rent during beach hours.

“Jackson County Parks + Rec is excited to usher in another beach season at Longview and Blue Springs Lakes,” said Tina Spallo, Superintendent of Recreation and Marinas. “Our staff looks forward to hosting thousands of people this summer as they enjoy swimming, lying in the sun and building sandcastles with family and friends!”

Longview Beach is located at 11101 Raytown Road in Kansas City, MO and Blue Springs Beach is at 1500 NE Bowlin Road in Lee’s Summit, MO. For additional details, call (816) 503-4878 or visit the Jackson County Parks + Rec website.