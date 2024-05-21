Public notice is hereby given that the special session of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. via Google Meets to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. Patrons who wish to view the special session can do so at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, 64086. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

This meeting will be held via Google Meets. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg

May 23, 2024 4:00 p.m. via Google Meets

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Pre-K Expansion Renovations

2.02 Personnel

