Jackson County Parks + Rec’s Sand Cinema will present “Barbie” on the giant inflatable movie screen at Longview Lake Beach on Friday, Jun. 7. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.

Complimentary photos with Barbie, courtesy of This Princess Life, will be available before the movie gets underway around 9 p.m. or dark. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. No swimming or outside food, drinks or pets are allowed. Concessions are available for guests to enjoy.

“Barbie” is the first of three beachfront family features this summer. The Sand Cinema schedule for summer 2024 at Longview Lake Beach is as follows, weather permitting:

• Friday, July 12 – “The Little Mermaid: Live Action Feature”

• Friday, August 2 – “Puss in Boots: Last Wish”

Longview Lake Beach is located at 11101 Raytown Road, just two miles south of I-470. For more information and to stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the parks and rec website.