Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors President Danan Hughes

June 8, 2024

By Fred Liggett

Kansas City Chiefs fans would have recognized a number of faces at the recently held Chiefs Ambassadors Gala held at the Abbott in downtown Kansas City. The Chiefs Ambassadors is a close knit group of former Chiefs players who continue to serve the greater Kansas City area and the Chiefs through a number of different initiatives.

An example of the Chiefs Ambassadors group being active in the community is former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes’ upcoming appearance at the Lee’s Summit Downtown Days festival on Saturday, Jun. 8. Hughes will appear at the Festival’s Sports Booth from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening and looks forward to visiting with area Chiefs fans about the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions.

KC Chiefs Ambassadors President Danan Hughes calls the experience “amazing.” Hughes adds “for 20+ years a blessing to keep connected.” Hughes admits players “don’t miss the game, miss the camaraderie.” The group meets monthly to go over appearance requests and decide which ambassador will attend which one. Hughes credits the Hunt family for the group’s success saying “They built in us players, to be present and make appearances.” In the end Hughes feels the group is “great to be a part of.”

Another former Chief enjoying the gala was newly named Ring of Honor member Tamba Hali. Hali, a former defensive lineman, appreciates being named the 53rd member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame saying, “It’s humbling for me.” Hali feels “don’t set those goals, thank Hunts to consider me.” Hali, who is from Liberia, said of the honor “exciting for someone who came from another country to be celebrated.” Hali will be formally inducted at a Chiefs home game this season. The exact home game hasn’t been revealed. When Chiefs fans attend an event and see a former player making an appearance they have an ambassador to thank for a fun visit.