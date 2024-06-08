Mike Hilkert honored at November 2023 Chamber membership luncheon

June 8, 2024

To highlight and honor our service veterans, the Lee’s Summit Chamber will proudly display 20 hero banners throughout downtown Lee’s Summit this September and October.

There is no better way to honor a loved one than by displaying their love and devotion to our country for the community to see and honor.

Banner sponsorships are now open and include your business name at the bottom of the banner and social media highlights throughout the months of September and October. All veterans honored on the banner will be invited to attend and receive special recognition at the Chamber’s November luncheon.

There are only 20 so act fast before they’re gone.

Cost to sponsor is $500 per banner. A portion of the proceeds will go directly toward welcome bags the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee provides to new service members stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base.

The bags include gift cards from member businesses. Banners will be given to the family of those honored or to the sponsoring organization at the conclusion of the November luncheon.

During registration, simply upload a photo of your hero here and include their branch of service, years served and the name of the sponsor. For more information, contact Chamber President Matt Baird at mbaird@lschamber.com.