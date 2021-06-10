U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) announced the inclusion of more than $22.6 million for infrastructure projects in the Fifth Congressional District of Missouri through the INVEST in America Act, a comprehensive surface transportation package introduced today by the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee.

“I’ve been a long-time proponent of community funding requests making a comeback in Congress because no one understands the needs of these communities better than those who represent them,” said Congressman Cleaver. “Because of the reimplementation of these requests, I’m thrilled to announce that over $22.6 million for five separate transportation projects in Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District were included in the T&I Committee’s comprehensive surface transportation bill. From Lawson to Odessa to 18th & Vine in Kansas City, these projects are desperately needed to rebuild aging infrastructure, generate economic activity, and help communities across the district build back better from the pandemic. As this bill makes its way through Congress, I will do everything in my power to ensure each of these projects are included when the final infrastructure package is signed into law.”

In April, Cleaver requested funding for six separate transportation and infrastructure projects in Missouri’s Fifth District. Five of the projects were included in the T&I Committee’s comprehensive surface transportation infrastructure package released earlier today, including:

$6,000,000 for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to purchase zero-fare electric buses. Kansas Representative Sharice Davids filed a separate request for an additional $4.5 million for the project, which was also included in the bill;

$6,000,000 for a Jazz District Pedestrian Plaza at 18 th & Vine;

& Vine; $3,128,000 to replace Raum Road Bridge in Lawson, Missouri;

$2,160,000 million for improvements to the Cliff Drive Scenic Byway in Kansas City; and

$900,000 for infrastructure improvements to downtown Odessa, Missouri.

“Whether it is zero-fare, zero-emission buses in Kansas City, rebuilding an 80-year-old bridge in Lawson, or making much-needed improvements to downtown Odessa, all of these projects are vital to the economic recovery of each community,” said Congressman Cleaver. “By investing in American communities like these, we can help pave the way to a better future for all. That’s why I’m proud to have supported each of these projects—and why I will continue to push for Congress to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package for the people.”

The INVEST in America Act will be considered by the House T&I Committee at a markup scheduled for June 9, 2021.

More information on the INVEST in America Act can be found here.