The Missouri Hospital Association Board of Trustees has selected Jon D. Doolittle as its next President and CEO, after an extensive national search. Doolittle comes to the association after 11 years at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany, in northwest Missouri.

He succeeds Herb B. Kuhn, who will begin his retirement after leading the association as MHA’s President and CEO since September 2009. Doolittle will join MHA in late October.

In announcing Doolittle’s selection, Charlie Shields, President and CEO of Truman Medical Centers, Inc. and Chair of the MHA Search Committee said, “The opportunity to bring someone who has such wide-ranging health care experiences, combined with a true passion for the mission and people in Missouri’s hospitals, made Jon the obvious choice for this role. We couldn’t be more pleased and are confident that he will take this outstanding and respected association to new levels of accomplishment.”

Doolittle will be MHA’s sixth president since the association was founded in 1922. He currently serves as President of Mosaic Medical Center – Albany and Chair of the MHA Board of Trustees. His previous experience includes several roles at Cerner Corporation, including management of Cerner’s $1 billion bid to serve as supplier of electronic health records for the English National Health Service in the South of England.

Doolittle has been actively involved as a board and committee member with MHA and the Hospital Industry Data Institute. He also serves on the Healthcare Services Group – Missouri Hospital Plan board, as well as the Board of Regents of Conception Seminary College.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University where he concentrated in government, and he recently completed a master’s degree in healthcare leadership and management from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Doolittle and his wife Jeni spend much of their time with family and friends, including their six children. They are active in their church, schools and scouting, and are involved in a wide variety of athletic and outdoor pursuits.

The Missouri Hospital Association is a not-for-profit association in Jefferson City that represents 141 Missouri hospitals. In addition to representation and advocacy on behalf of its membership, the association offers continuing education programs on current health care topics and seeks to educate the public about health care issues.