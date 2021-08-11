Cass County has released its weekly report documenting COVID-19 impacts and vaccination efforts to combat the pandemic. The data is through the week ending August 7, 2021.

There were 234 confirmed (PCR tests) cases in Cass County in the last week, down from 301 cases the week prior. In addition, there were 60 probable cases (antigen tests and other cases), down from 70 cases the week prior. 60 individuals were notified of a potential COVID-19 contact, down from 86 such notifications the week prior.

Overall, Cass County has reported 8,788 cases, about 8,272 cases per 100,000 residents.

The county has reported 92 deaths (87 per 100,000 residents), none in the past week.

The Cass County Health Department administered 164 vaccine doses last week, up from 145 doses the prior week. They have now administered 10,187 first doses and 9,587 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines through July 10th. The department uses the Pfizer (age 12 and up) and Moderna (age 18 and up) vaccines.

In addition to Health Department administered vaccines, other entities are offering vaccines to county residents. According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) Data Hub which uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, 44.5 percent of Cass County residents have initiated vaccinations and 38 percent have completed vaccinations. 70.8 percent of residents 65 and older, and 41.3 percent of residents 18-64 have been fully vaccinated.

“The Health Department will continue to offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at their new clinic location at 1411 S. Commercial, Harrisonville, MO 64701 (formerly Forged by Fire Kitchen and Tap House). Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred. For an appointment, residents can call 816-380-8425 to schedule. Clinics open to the public are also scheduled as follows:

Thursday, August 12 – Yeokum Center of Innovation, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Belton)

Friday, August 13 – Back to School Fair at Memorial Station, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Belton)

Saturday, August 14 – Peculiar Lions Club, 10 a.m-12 p.m. (Peculiar)

More vaccine clinic information can be found on the Health Department website and on their Facebook Page @CassHealthDepartment.