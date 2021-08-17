Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. MASKS ARE REQUIRED BASED ON JACKSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDANCE. MEETINGS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED/RECORDED AND CAN BE VIEWED AT https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

August 19, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation Presentation Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – July, 2021 and Aug 5 & 10

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 Approve Second Reading of Board Policies

7.04 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.05 Reappoint Treasurer

7.06 Approve Tax Rate Hearing Date

7.07 Personnel Report

7.08 Adoption of Model Local Compliance Plan for 2021-22

7.09 Amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding with the Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Kansas City

7.10 Art Inventory Supplies for 2021-22

7.11 AT&T Telephone Service

7.12 Bakery Bid for 2021-22

7.13 Blue Roof Entertainment

7.14 Center for the Collaborative Classroom

7.15 Comprehensive Legal Services

7.16 Early Education Center – Hollis + Miller Contract

7.17 Heartland Mosaic Software

7.18 HUDL Renewal

7.19 Mitel Software Assurance & Support Renewal Ratification

7.20 News2You-Unique Learning System

7.21 Office Supplies Inventory for 2021-22

7.22 Project Lead The Way Participation Fees

7.23 TextHelp Renewal

7.24 TurnItIn Subscription Renewal Items for Decision

8.01 Board Priorities for 2021-22

8.02 East Trails Middle School & Athletics Guaranteed Maximum Price Amendment #5

8.03 Athletics Project Change Order #4 Items of Information – Presentations

9.01 Human Resources Department Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

10.01 Bond Budget Update Report Motion to go into Closed Session

11.01 Motion to go into Closed Session

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.