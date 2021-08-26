August 26, 2021

ACKSON COUNTY– MoDOT Kansas City will be completing striping work along both directions of MO Route 291 at MO Route 7 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, until approximately 3 p.m. that afternoon. This is a moving operation. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area or find alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.

Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.