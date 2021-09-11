September 11, 2021

The Missouri Association of School Personnel Administrators (MOASPA) has selected Raytown School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Marlene DeVilbiss as the HR Administrator of the Year.

DeVilbiss was nominated by colleagues from around the state for this award. Recipients for this award are selected for their significant contributions to the betterment of the District they serve, involvement in regional or state committees, boards, or organization leadership. All recipients must have been an active member in MOASPA and an HR professional for at least five years.

DeVilbiss has served the Raytown School District a combined 26 years as a reading teacher, instructional coach, the Director of Federal Programs and Extended Learning, Principal at Eastwood Hills Elementary School, and as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources since 2015.

DeVilbiss was honored at the MOASPA conference on Sept. 1 in Lake Ozark, Missouri.