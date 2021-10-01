Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Blackwell was honored today by Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly with the “Up and Coming” Award in the category of Public Service.

According to Liz Irwin of Missouri Lawyers Media: “We also celebrate mentors and law firm leaders who personify the trajectory for the Up & Coming honorees. Not only are they exceptional in their own careers, but they pay it forward by reaching back and offering a hand up. They recognize that true success often relies on a listening ear or a word of warning about challenges they’ve faced on their own similar paths.”

Each year, Missouri Lawyers Media receives scores of nominations for these honors. Poring through the achievements of so many worthy candidates is a daunting task accomplished through thoughtful, deliberate discussion.”

APA Blackwell was one of four attorneys to receive the award in the Public Service Category.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office joins Missouri Lawyers Weekly in congratulating APA Blackwell on this impressive accomplishment.