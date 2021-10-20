Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

This meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkUVmheiPOO5HR-j1Ajbcyg

October 21, 2021 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Remaining Bond Allocation Project Update

2.02 Board Policy ACIB-Educational Equity

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.