November 6, 2021

Ron Hicks was recently named executive director at Life Care Center of Grandview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

With a master’s degree in social gerontology from the University of Central Missouri, Hicks worked in protective services as well as for the state as a state surveyor of nursing homes before starting his career working in skilled nursing facilities. He started in social services and worked in admissions and marketing as well before becoming a licensed nursing home administrator in 2005. He has 25 years of experience in senior care.

“I grew up upstairs from my grandparents,” said Hicks. “I wanted to make a difference in seniors’ lives – it’s kind of like taking care of my grandma and grandpa.”

Hicks currently resides in his hometown of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, with his wife, Jay, and their three children.

“Ron is a very caring and compassionate leader who will bring great things to Life Care Center of Grandview,” said Carl Wright, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Missouri Region.

Life Care Center of Grandview, located at 6301 E. 125th St., is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Missouri managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.