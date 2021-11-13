November 13, 2021

Autumn is the season where things “cool off.” The outdoor temperature decreases, along with our daylight hours. The good news is we can keep things warm and bright in our homes by bringing the fun inside. We can be more creative in the kitchen, spending more time with our loved ones and fall in love again with the flavors of the season. Even though the year is winding down, November gears us up just in time for the classical traditions of the holidays.

We all have our favorite classic fall and holiday foods like pumpkin, sweet potatoes, turkey and green beans. Your Hy-Vee dietitians want to remind you of one that usually plays a great supporting role: almonds. Almonds are not only a dietitian-approved snack but are a lovely addition to your upcoming fall and holiday meals.

Six Reasons to Choose Blue Diamond Almonds

A delicious heart-healthy “superfood” containing 13 grams of “good” monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in one serving (1 oz or 23 almonds). Free of cholesterol, trans fat and gluten free. Packed with plant-based protein and fiber to help you feel full longer. Nutrient-rich in a nutshell: Contains many vitamins and minerals including vitamin E (antioxidant) and magnesium. Snack packs provide a convenient on-the-go option for busy families. Include almonds in your favorite trail mix, smoothie or morning oatmeal, or add on top of yogurt, a salad or rice dish.

While we may be “cooling off” this month, we can heat things up by adding almonds to some of our favorite meals. A great way to fall in love with almonds again is to roast them plain or with your favorite spices, then add them to your meal. Try this enticing fall recipe using Blue Diamond almonds and add your favorite protein like grilled chicken or steak to make it a complete meal.

Hearty Apple Salad with Light Citrus Dressing

Serves 8

All You Need:

1 tbsp olive oil

5 slices prosciutto, chopped

12 cups spring salad mix

2 medium Honeycrisp apples, thinly sliced

½ cup Blue Diamond honey roasted almonds

½ cup Hy-Vee dried cranberries

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

1 cup Hy-Vee seasoned croutons

Light Citrus Dressing

6 tbsp orange juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

All you do:

Place olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped prosciutto and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until crisp. Remove prosciutto from skillet and place on a paper towel lined plate; set aside. Place greens in a large bowl. Top with apples, almonds, cranberries, blue cheese, crispy prosciutto and croutons. Make Light Citrus Dressing: In a small bowl, mix together orange juice, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt and ground pepper. Just before serving, toss salad with desired amount of Light Citrus Dressing.

Recipe adapted from https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/hearty-apple-salad-with-light-citrus-dressing. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.