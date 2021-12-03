Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Shooting Victim Identified

Raytown, MO – Raytown Police have identified the female that was killed in the overnight shooting on Tuesday, November 30th as Jonice Burks, a 23 year old Raytown resident.

Raytown Police responded to the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived locating a deceased adult female in a parked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

