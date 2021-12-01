By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Release Date: 12/01/21

One Dead, One in Custody in Overnight Shooting

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, November 30th, at approximately 11:10 PM Raytown Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 74th Street and Raytown Road.

Officers arrived locating a deceased adult female in a parked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. One adult male is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

Report Number: 21-3003