December 4, 2021

Recently, KC Water visited students at Three Trails Preschool to teach water quality education.

Students learned about water and the importance of keeping it clean. The presentation included information about what happens when it rains and how all that water runs into our rivers, carrying trash along with it. Students also learned how KC Water cleans our drinking water.

The lesson concluded with a hands-on activity where students created and compared a “sad” polluted landscape with a “happy” clean landscape.