Tribune Photos/Rich Schubert

December 18, 2021

Southern Jackson County Fire Protection District (SJCFD) received a call at 5:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 of a structural fire at 11-I block in Lake Lotawana. They arrived at 5:08 a.m.

A two alarm was called, to assist SJCFD were CJC, Lee’s Summit Fire, Lone Jack Fire, Pleasant Hill Fire, Sni-Valley Fire and Odessa Fire with their tankers along with EMT units for man power.

Chief Bill Large reports the fire is a $4 million loss with structure and contents.

Blocks 10-I and 12-I, out of state home owners, were called as they had minor damage due to radiant heat. They were able to return to their lake homes.

The fire crews were able to keep the fire from their homes. No injuries are reported to homeowners or fire crews.

Chief Large stated they have Ring door camera video from 1:08 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. with fire showing. SJCFD returned to the station at approximately 3:00 p.m. to maintain their units and kept a close eye on the “pancake fire” location for any hot spots.

Chief Large stated that according to the National Weather Service there were lighting strikes in the area about 1.5 miles away.

Chief Large would like to thank all the surrounding fire departments for their assistance.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Time stamp on camera is 5:04 a.m.