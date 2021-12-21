Virtual CFAI Accreditation Hearing (From L- R) Data Analyst Caroline Wiggins, Assistant Chief Brian Austerman, City Manager Stephen Arbo, Fire Chief Mike Snider, Assistant Chief Arby Todd, Engineer Bryce Buchanan (President, IAFF Local 2195), and Engineer Kasey Smith (Accreditation Manager).

December 18, 2021

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is proud to announce that it has again received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is one of 292 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). LSFD is one of five accredited agencies in the metro and one of only seven in Missouri.

Since receiving accredited status in 2016, the department has had to show continuous improvement by completing annual compliance reports, updating its Strategic Plan, Standards of Cover document, and making progress towards several short-term, mid-term, and long-term recommendations for improvement.

Fire Chief Mike Snider stated that the agency’s achievement of Accredited Agency status “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community.” Chief Snider also said, “We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the service.” Accreditation Manager, Engineer Kasey Smith, and Data Analyst Caroline Wiggins deserve a great deal of credit for organizing all the information and preparing the department for the site visit of the Peer Assessment Team and CFAI hearing, but this was indeed a department-wide effort.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is proud to be again awarded Accredited Agency status and will continue to improve the quality of emergency services provided to the community. Without the support of LSFD personnel, all city departments, our elected officials, IAFF Local 2195, and the community, none of this would have been possible.