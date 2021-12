December 25, 2021

Eighteen band and orchestra students from across the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District earned state honors.

Lee’s Summit High School

All-State Band

Kendall Esely, 22nd chair clarinet; Zach Church, second chair trumpet; Harrison Clutter, third chair bass clarinet; and Connor Gibbs, second chair trombone.

All-State Honorable Mention Band

Allison Findlay, fourth chair bassoon

Lee’s Summit North High School

All-State Band

Shannen Allaman, first chair flute; Jude Carter, 16th chair clarinet; Ean Atkinson, first alternate bassoon.

All-State Honorable Mention Band

Cam Risner, ninth chair clarinet

All-State Orchestra

Khang Nguyen, 11th chair second violin; Joe Walker, fourth chair percussion

Lee’s Summit West High School

All-State Band

Maddie Balsman, first chair clarinet; Jack Dumler, first chair percussion; and Tevin Johnson, fourth chair alto sax.

All-State Honorable Mention Band

Hannah Knapp, flute

All-State Orchestra

Shannon Bell, viola; Tucker Maxwell, violin; Ethan McFarland, first alternate cello.