By Capt. D. Harper

Raytown, MO – On Sunday, 01-16-2022, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Raytown police officers were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 8900 block of East 83 Terrace.

Officers arrived at that location and found a juvenile who had been shot. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 22-0131