January 22, 2022

Chances are you’ve increased your physical activity, but have you added one more fruit or vegetable into your diet in 2022? As a Hy-Vee registered dietitian, I like to encourage others to focus more on the small things this New Year – like pomegranate seeds! Small but mighty nutritious, pomegranate seeds are the perfect produce gem to enjoy in January. Each seed is surrounded by a red, juicy and sweet covering known as an aril. Pomegranates are not only rich in antioxidants but also an excellent source of vitamin K, which promotes faster wound healing, vitamin C to strengthen the immune system and fiber to regulate the digestive tract.

Getting back to balanced eating has never tasted more delicious with fresh, seasonal produce like pomegranates. Simply enjoy on their own, sprinkle over salads or oatmeal, spoon onto toast with peanut butter, or try this new fruit salsa recipe below that’s the perfect sweet treat for guilt-free indulgence.

• BUY: Fresh, whole pomegranates are in-store from October to January. They should be heavy and firm.

• STORE: Whole pomegranates can be kept out on the counter for several days, or the arils can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

• PREP: Open pomegranates to remove arils by cutting the top off about ½ inch from the crown to reveal four to six sections of the fruit divided by white membrane, or pith. Score the skin along each section and place in a bowl of water. Pull the pomegranate apart to separate and pry the seeds from the pith. The arils will sink and you can toss the pith that floats to the top.

Try out pomegranate arils in this bright and refreshing fruit salsa.

Pomegranate and Pear Salsa

Serves 10

All You Need:

2 pomegranates or 1¾ cups pomegranate arils

¼ cup 100% pomegranate juice

Juice of 1 lime (2 tbsp)

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup freshly chopped cilantro

1 medium Bartlett pear, cored and diced

1 tbsp sugar

All you do:

Score each pomegranate and place in a large bowl of water. Break pomegranates open underneath water to free seeds. Pull and break seeds from fruit membrane and seed will float to the bottom. Strain away water and place seeds in medium mixing bowl. Add pomegranate juice and lime juice to seeds; toss to evenly coat. Add minced red onion, cilantro and diced pear; stir to combine. Sprinkle sugar over seed mixture and stir to combine. Serve with baked tortilla chips or use as a garnish for fish or chicken.

Recipe source: www.hy-vee.com (https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pomegranate-and-pear-salsa-1). When it comes to your diet, do you know what to do but simply need help doing it? Let your Hy-Vee dietitian help! Schedule a free, 30-minute virtual Discovery Session, where we discover a little more about you and your nutrition goals, and you discover more about our programs and prices. Make some simple upgrades to your healthy lifestyle; do it now with the help of your Hy-Vee dietitians. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.