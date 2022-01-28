January 22, 2022

Saying “Missourians and Americans need candidates who will fight to SAVE AMERICA,” Bill Irwin announced he is running for Congress.

“Today I am announcing my campaign for US Congress to push back against the lies and cons of socialism and oppressive government. I’ve been told we need experienced politicians and only experienced politicians can serve us in Washington. But I ask you, where has this so-called experience led us as a country?”

Irwin said Missourians deserve a representative who is not afraid to fight and understands the cost associated with battle. A representative who knows how to win, no matter how dangerous the mission or how insurmountable the odds may seem.

“The Biden administration and drive-by politicians continue to fail the American people,” Irwin said. “We not only can do better, but we must do better,” he added.

There is a war being waged on our way of life. A full-fledged assault on the liberties which made our country great. It is a daily attack being fought across the country, from the halls of congress to the halls of our schools, and into our homes.

Irwin closed by saying, “I am not naïve in my decision. I recognize the battle will be difficult and Washington is no place for a God-fearing Christian, but the battle must be fought. The war must be won. We can no longer continue to accept broken promises and turn our eye from continued failures.”

IrwinForCongress.com.

MEET BILL IRWIN

Bill Irwin has been a long term Cass County resident of the 4th Congressional District of Missouri in Lee’s Summit and has dedicated his life to serving our nation and community. Bill is a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL officer who retired with 33+ years of military service, as well a retired Lees Summit Police Officer. Now in retirement, while watching our country be attacked by radical policies and the elimination of our liberties, he is signing up to serve in Congress with a focus to help save our Country and Missouri from both foreign and domestic attacks.

Bill believes in protecting individual liberties and the protection of states’ rights. His decision to run was based upon his belief that we must uphold the Constitution to protect Missouri and America. After decades of service around the world, Bill believes he is best prepared to protect Missourians and the greatest nation in the world.

Bill graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia and enlisted in the Navy. While serving, he earned a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. After 17 years of service as a Lee’s Summit Police Officer and more than 33 years of service to the Navy, Bill retired as a Navy SEAL Captain. After retirement, Bill continued to serve his country by working with the Department of State. Now, Bill is focused on working for the people of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.