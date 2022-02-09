February 5, 2022

Coldwater’s Winterfest fundraiser is back live in 2022, featuring a Carnival theme complete with funnel cakes, corndogs, and cotton candy, plus all your favorite Carnival games with some special twists. On Feb. 26 Coldwater will host this annual event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Independence from 6 to 9:30 pm.

Each guest at Coldwater’s Winterfest Carnival will enjoy an assortment of Carnival snacks and more than a dozen games

Each registered guest will receive a Carnival ticket redeemable for six Carnival treats and more than a dozen Carnival games. Games include the Indulgence Walk, Wine Ring Toss, Puttskee, Pop-a-shot, and the Number Wheel. Game winners (and even some who aren’t) will receive prizes or raffle tickets.

An online silent auction will open the Wednesday prior to Winterfest and close the night of the event. The evening will wrap up with the return of everyone’s favorite Piccadilly auction. This year, due to the change shortage, Coldwater will provide special Piccadilly coins instead of quarters that guests can purchase when they register or when they arrive at the event to use for bidding on items in the Piccadilly auction.

Among the auction items this year will be a signed Tyreek Hill glove from the LIV Super Bowl

Items available in the silent and Piccadilly auctions will include sports memorabilia such as a Patrick Mahomes signed Super Bowl football and a Travis Kelce signed jersey. Other auction items include getaways, designer purses, electronics, jewelry, gift cards for restaurants and entertainment, and a variety of themed baskets.

Winterfest guests will get a peek inside the new Coldwater location

In addition to a plated meal from Hereford House, Coldwater will treat guests to the personal stories of people helped by Coldwater services and an update on Coldwater’s past year including a peek at Coldwater’s new space. Tickets for the event are $70 per person. Tables of 10 are available as well as a variety of sponsorships. To register or to learn more about the event, go to www.coldwater.me or call the office at 816-786-0758. For information about sponsorships for the event, email director@coldwater.me.

Proceeds from Winterfest benefit Coldwater programs, including the Friends Day Food Pantry and Clothes Closet that includes a Hot Meal program; Senior Mobile Pantry for homebound seniors; No Hungry Kids! weekend food packs for preschoolers, Harvesters’ BackSnacks for elementary children, and No Hungry Kids! Summer Lunches and BBQs.