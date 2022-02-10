February 5, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

A familiar name around the ECHL is now making an even bigger name for himself playing for the Kansas City Mavericks.

Theo Calvas, now in his second season in pro hockey, previously played for the Tulsa Oilers. A portion of the 2019-20 season saw Calvas spend time with two other ECHL teams.

Teddy, as he is called by his Mavericks teammates, is popular with teammates in the locker room. Theo’s favorite pro sports team is the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, this is due to falling in love with them thanks to loving the look of team Jerseys as a youth.

Teddy’s hometown is Southfield, Michigan where his grandparents and cousins root him on from home. Theo says, “It’s nice to have their all of their support.” Teddy’s favorite website to visit every day is YouTube. Theo says his older brother got him into it.

If not in pro hockey today Teddy would be going to school. When Theo was in college he was a literature major. Teddy’s favorite foods is a good steak. Theo’s favorite sports movie is “Happy Gilmore.” Following his playing days Theo wishes to be remembered as having “played an honest game.”

Join Teddy and the rest of the Mavericks when they host the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Feb. 5. The team will be celebrating the birthday of the team’s mascot Mac throughout the evening. The fun begins inside the Cable Dahmer Arena when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.