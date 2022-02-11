Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp has released January 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp disbursed $3,875,891.54 to 61 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri. This represents the largest January property tax disbursement in Cass County history.

Cass County’s public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $2,274,037.09. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $705,646.15; Belton R-124 received $639,428.64; and Harrisonville R-9 received $321,505.79.

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s cities and villages. In total, Molendorp disbursed $479,507.23 in this category with Belton receiving the most at $212,382.38. Raymore received $111,838.53. Pleasant Hill received $54,289.63.

Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $275,956.43. The South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance District were the largest recipients in this category, receiving $139,991.14. Pleasant Hill Fire received $48,403.16. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $42,184.60

The full disbursement report may be viewed at:

https://www.casscounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/2043/Collectors-Monthly-Disbursements.

Collector Chris Molendorp may be reached at (816) 380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.