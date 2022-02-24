February 24, 2022
|WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) released the following statement condemning Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of the independent republic of Ukraine:
|“The free people of the world stand with the citizens of Ukraine in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion. We must support our NATO allies in the region and immediately act together to enact the strongest possible sanctions to cripple Putin’s ability to make war. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of 2008 and 2014.”
