February 26, 2022

Starting March 2022, Shack Shine is coming to Independence, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and surrounding areas.

Shack Shine offers window cleaning, gutter cleaning, power washing, roof cleaning, house washing and custom Christmas light displays.

Shack Shine ensures every service you receive is exceptional, and one that you (and your home) will love. How do they do that? Their friendly, uniformed technicians will arrive at your home in a shiny, organized van, and complete your service in one detailed visit leaving you and your home smiling.

They are also currently hiring Lead Technicians.

If you are interested in a no obligation quote, they are scheduling those starting March 7th.

Visit shineshack.com or call 1-888-808-7751.