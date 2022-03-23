March 23, 2022

Media Release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks (1st Round in 2022, 2nd Round in 2022, 4th Round in 2022, 4th Round in 2023, 6th Round in 2023).

“It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

“I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.”

Hill (5-10, 185) played six seasons with the Chiefs (2016-21), recording 479 receptions for 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. He played in 13 playoff games (12 starts) while with the club, logging 84 receptions for 1,081 yards and five touchdowns. Hill played in all four AFC Championship games and both Super Bowls with the club. He had nine receptions for 105 yards in the club’s Super Bowl LIV championship victory. The six-time Pro Bowler returned 14 kickoffs for 384 yards (27.4 avg.) with one TD and 86 punts for 1,009 yards (11.7 avg.) with four TDs.

The Pearson, Georgia, native originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (165th overall) of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Oklahoma State and West Alabama.