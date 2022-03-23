MoDOT has rescheduled its planned ramp closure work in preparation to replace the U.S. 50 bridges over Chipman Rd. in Lee’s Summit.These bridges have reached the end of their service life and must be replaced. In addition to the new bridges, sidewalks will be provided on both sides of Chipman Rd. through the interchange providing new critical connections for pedestrians. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 50 Impacts

Beginning on Thursday, March 24 (weather permitting), crews will begin Phase 1 of construction which includes widening work on the U.S. 50 on and off ramps at Chipman Rd. Closed ramps will possibly be re-opened on weekends, but motorists can expect to see various ramp closures. The ramp closure schedule is as follows and is weather permitting: The off ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to Chipman Rd.: Crews will CLOSE the off ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to Chipman Rd. beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, until approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. This ramp could possibly be re-opened during the weekend but will be closed again on the weekdays noted. The on ramp from Chipman Rd. to westbound U.S. 50: Crews will CLOSE the on ramp from Chipman Rd. to westbound U.S. 50 beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, until approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. This ramp could possibly be re-opened during the weekend but will be closed again on the weekdays noted. The on ramp from Chipman Rd. to eastbound U.S. 50: Crews will CLOSE the on ramp from Chipman Rd. to eastbound U.S. 50 beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, until approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. This ramp could possibly be re-opened during the weekend but will be closed again on the weekdays noted. The off ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to Chipman Rd.: Crews will CLOSE the off ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to Chipman Rd. beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, until the end of construction. This ramp could possibly be re-opened during the weekend of April 15 but will be closed again on the weekdays noted. During the ramp closures, access may be restricted to and from U.S. 50 and Chipman Rd. There will be no signed detours during this time and motorists MUST find alternate routes. Once widening work on the ramps is completed, motorists using U.S. 50 may experience delays as traffic will be routed around the bridge work using the existing on and off ramps at Chipman Rd. Both mainline eastbound U.S. 50 and the ramp from eastbound I-470 to eastbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to ONE LANE a piece for merging purposes. Motorists can expect to see most impacts during the evening rush hour. The U.S. 50 bridge over Chipman Rd. is currently scheduled to close in mid to late April for replacement. A specific date will be announced soon. Motorists will use the on and off ramps around the closure during this time.



Chipman Rd. Impacts

Tentatively beginning on Monday, April 18, crews will CLOSE Chipman Rd. between Murray Rd. and Blue Parkway until approximately mid-July, or until the bridges are complete. Once closed, motorists can follow the signed detour or use alternate routes.

Once the bridges are complete, the project will move in to Phase 3 will include roadway resurfacing and ADA improvements on Chipman Rd.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. For full details, visit our project webpage.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).