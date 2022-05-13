Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp has released April 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp disbursed $1,222,877.15 to 58 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri.

Cass County’s public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $748,402.63. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $216,474.22; Belton #124 received $211,500.95; and Harrisonville R-9 received $101,500.50.

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s cities and villages. In total, Molendorp disbursed $124,100.40 in this category with the City of Belton receiving the most at $57,190.76. The City of Raymore received $23,624.66 and the City of Pleasant Hill was third, receiving $13,888.68.

Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $87,407.82. The South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance District were the largest recipients in this category, receiving $33,656.67. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $15,542.81 and Pleasant Hill Fire received $15,412.44.

The full disbursement report may be viewed at:

https://www.casscounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/2043/Collectors-Monthly-Disbursements.

Collector Chris Molendorp may be reached at (816) 380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.