May 21, 2022

Surveying the protein bar choices at your local store can be an overwhelming experience! With a big selection it can be challenging to find just the right bar. Let Hy-Vee registered dietitians help break down the bar aisle for you with 5 top picks. To make shopping even easier, check out WholeLotta Good (https://wholelotta.com/) for a convenient, affordable way to snag our top bars as well as other dietitian-picked healthy products!

Dietitian’s Top 5 Protein Bars:

GoMacro Bars—There is a big focus on including more plant protein in our diets and these bars will help you do just that. GoMacro bars are vegan, gluten-free and organic. They taste great and can fit in your lifestyle as an after-workout snack or a quick on-the-go option. KIND Protein Bars—KIND has tons of great options for snack bars! Its protein line packs in 12g of protein per bar, half of which comes from the nuts they contain. With a variety of great flavor options, from almond butter dark chocolate to toasted caramel nut, you can enjoy some heart-healthy fats and a boost of energy with your protein. RX Bars—With a wide selection of flavors to choose from, these bars get their protein from egg whites and nuts and contain no added sugar. A great option for a chewy bar with a variety of flavors, there’s even a kids’ line with smaller portions that taste great too! My pick is the Peanut Butter Chocolate. Alani NU Fit Snacks Protein Bars—These new bars are a great option if you are looking for some different flavors. With fun choices like Blueberry Muffin, Confetti Cake and Fruity Cereal, you can satisfy that sweet tooth and power through the day with 16g of protein. They are gluten-free and a good source of fiber! Quest Hero Protein Bars—Kick sugar to the curb with three delicious options. Bite into one of these bars and pinch yourself, as you will think you are eating a candy bar. These bars are good sources of protein and fiber to help keep you full longer. Swap out your Snickers bar for a Chocolate Caramel Pecan Quest Hero Bar.

WholeLotta Good makes it easy stock up on ingredients to make these delicious customizable bars as well! Get 10% off your first order and free shipping with a $49 purchase!

Customizable Fitness Bar

Serves 16

Use your choice of these ingredients and quantities to make customizable fitness bars perfect for post-workout recovery

All You Need:

2 cups of grain: Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats/Hy-Vee quick-cooking oats/Crisp brown rice cereal/Sprouted brown rice cacao cereal/Granola

1 cup protein powder: Performance inspired vanilla bean whey protein powder/Vanilla plant-based protein powder/Non-fat dry milk powder

1 cup nut butter: Hy-Vee no-stir peanut butter/Hy-Vee no-stir almond butter/Cashew butter/Sunflower nut butter/Tahini

1 cup nuts/chips: Hy-Vee chopped walnuts/Hy-Vee chopped pecans/Almonds/Unsalted shelled pistachios, chopped/Hy-Vee dark chocolate chips/Hy-Vee vanilla baking chips/Carob baking chips

1-cup dried fruit: Hy-Vee raisins/Hy-Vee dried cherries, chopped/Hy-Vee dried cranberries/Dried goji berries/Hy-Vee dried blueberries/Hy-Vee dried mango, chopped/Hy-Vee dried papaya, chopped/Hy-Vee dried pineapple, chopped/Freeze-dried raspberries

¾ cup liquid sweetener: Hy-Vee honey/Agave nectar/Hy-Vee 100% pure maple syrup/Hy-Vee HealthMarket coconut water

¼ cup seeds: Ground flaxseeds/Sesame seeds/Quinoa, dry/Pepitas/Hemp hearts/Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds

1 tbsp superfood powder: Matcha powder/Acai powder/Goji powder

All you do:

Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with parchment paper, extending the paper over the edges of pan; set aside. Place desired ingredients (2 cups grains; 1 cup protein powder; 1 cup nut butter; 1 cup nuts or chips; 1 cup dried fruit, ¾ cup liquid sweetener; ¼ cup seeds; 1 tablespoon superfood powder) in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium until well combined. Press mixture into prepared pan. Chill 1 hour or until firm. Lift uncut bars out of pan and cut into 16 pieces.

Source: www.hy-vee.com (https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/customizable-fitness-bars). For more shopping tips and recipe ideas, visit hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians to connect with your Hy-Vee dietitian. The information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.